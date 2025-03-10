Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub  

Prince Harry reportedly recalled painful royal memories after being not invited to the grand celebrations of the Commonwealth of Nations.
From King Charles to Prince of Wales, all Royal Family members will attend the annual Commonwealth Day service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 10, 2025.
These celebrations will not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they quit royal life back in 2020.
Related: Prince Harry focuses on meaningful cause as Meghan Markle seeks stardom
According to multiple media outlets, these annual festivities have brought several hurtful memories to Harry as he last attended the event in 2020.
A royal author and historian, Robert Lacey published a book titled Battle of Brothers, in which he detailed a few tense moments from the last Commonwealth service.
He penned his book, "Observers also noted that Harry's face was 'quite tense and unsmiling' - and that when William sat down close to him, he barely greeted his brother."
"Throughout the service, Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier," the writer added in his book.
Related: Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have publicly issued any statement over the recent Commonwealth snub.