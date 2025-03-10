Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025  

Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan paid heartfelt tribute to late Indian actor Raj Kapoor at 2025 IIFA Awards show

  March 10, 2025
Kareena Kapoor Khan melted hearts after paying a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather and veteran Indian actor Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

The Buckingham Murders starlet transformed into the legendary actor-filmmaker during the iconic 2025 IIFA Awards in Jaipur.

Kareena showcased her incredible dance moves on Raj’s superhit tracks including Mera Joota Hai Japani, Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua, and others.

The official Instagram handle of IIFA posted the video of the mother-of-two at the star-studded event, they captioned their post, "We're truly in love with this beautiful tribute to Raj Kapoor for our Silver Jubilee celebration! #IIFA2025 #RajasthanTourism #IIFAJaipur #NEXA #CreateInspire #SobhaxIIFA"

As Kareena’s video went viral on social media, fans began praising the actress for her moving tribute to the late actor, with one fan commenting, “The best heir of Raj Kapoor paying tribute to him.”

"Raj Kapoor would have been proud of his granddaughter," another admirer chimed in.

Earlier in her performance, the popular Indian actress expressed her excitement about the homage to Raj she added, "This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor.  

