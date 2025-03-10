Sports

Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart

Former Scottish Olympic boxing champion Dick McTaggart died at the age of 89

Former Scottish Olympic boxing champion Dick McTaggart died at the age of 89
Former Scottish Olympic boxing champion Dick McTaggart died at the age of 89

Tributes have been paid to the legendary boxing champion Dick McTaggart after his death.

According to Independent, the only Scottish boxer to win Olympic gold medal died at the age of 89 on Monday, March 9, 2025.

Following the death of the best amateur boxer in British history Commonwealth Games Scotland paid a heartfelt tribute to the boxing champion saying, “Everyone at Commonwealth Games Scotland was saddened to learn of the passing of boxing legend Dick McTaggart MBE.”

“Widely regarded as Dundee’s greatest ever sportsman, McTaggart won Commonwealth Games gold and silver medals as part of a remarkable amateur career, winning 610 of 634 bouts. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” it stated.

McTaggart claimed lightweight title at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He also won the Val Barker Trophy, Olympic bronze in 1960 and Commonwealth Games gold and silver for Scotland.

He British ABA title in 1956, 1958, 1960, 1963, and 1965, and was voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000.

McTaggart retired from boxing in 1965 at the age of 30 after winning the fifth and final ABA title that year. Later he worked as a boxing coach with the Scottish team at the 1986 and 1990 Commonwealth Games.

