Entertainment

Rihanna hits back at trolls for criticising her kids' names

Rihanna shares her sons, RZA and Riot Rose, with her long-time boyfriend A$AP Rocky

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Rihanna hits back at trolls for criticising her kids names
Rihanna hits back at trolls for criticising her kids' names  

Rihanna has decided to defend her kids from trolling by giving a befitting response to the mockers. 

The Fenty Beauty founder shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday, March 9, International Women's Day, where she faced severe criticism for naming her two kids RZA and Riot Rose.

However, in the comments sections, one fan wrote, in his since-deleted comment, "I hate their names so bad," to which the singer-turned-actress replied with a simple "Ok Tatiana," which caused a storm on social media.

Related: Rihanna drops never-before-seen birth photos of kids on Women's Day 

Rihanna revealed in her post that she gave birth to her sons while wearing pearl jewellery and sunglasses.

In an old interview, the 37-year-old singer disclosed that her sons both have unique personalities.

"RZA is just an empath, He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything," she stated.

While talking about her youngest child, the Diamonds crooner said he's [Riot] "just hilarious."

For those unaware, Rihanna shares two sons RZA and Riot Rose with her long-time boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Related: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial 

The popular musician and the rapper, who began dating in 2020, welcomed their eldest son RZA in May 2022, and Riot was born in 2023.

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new song ‘Sunset Blvd,' inspired by first date
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new song ‘Sunset Blvd,' inspired by first date
Gigi Hadid reveals rare details about Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid reveals rare details about Bradley Cooper romance
Matthew McConaughey earns huge honour for first film in six years
Matthew McConaughey earns huge honour for first film in six years
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make first appearance after Hailey Bieber drama
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make first appearance after Hailey Bieber drama
Miley Cyrus faces big setback after pleading to dismiss ‘Flowers’ lawsuit
Miley Cyrus faces big setback after pleading to dismiss ‘Flowers’ lawsuit
Dua Lipa drops highly-anticipated music video with Jennie Kim
Dua Lipa drops highly-anticipated music video with Jennie Kim
Penn Badgley shares 'poignant’ message ahead of ‘You’ season finale release
Penn Badgley shares 'poignant’ message ahead of ‘You’ season finale release
Wheesung, South Korean R&B singer, dies at 43
Wheesung, South Korean R&B singer, dies at 43
Angelina Jolie takes strict action after son Pax's multiple road accidents
Angelina Jolie takes strict action after son Pax's multiple road accidents
Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun relationship: Aunt reveals shocking details
Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun relationship: Aunt reveals shocking details
Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN
Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN