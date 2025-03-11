Rihanna hits back at trolls for criticising her kids' names  

Rihanna has decided to defend her kids from trolling by giving a befitting response to the mockers.
The Fenty Beauty founder shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday, March 9, International Women's Day, where she faced severe criticism for naming her two kids RZA and Riot Rose.
However, in the comments sections, one fan wrote, in his since-deleted comment, "I hate their names so bad," to which the singer-turned-actress replied with a simple "Ok Tatiana," which caused a storm on social media.
Rihanna revealed in her post that she gave birth to her sons while wearing pearl jewellery and sunglasses.
In an old interview, the 37-year-old singer disclosed that her sons both have unique personalities.
"RZA is just an empath, He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything," she stated.
While talking about her youngest child, the Diamonds crooner said he's [Riot] "just hilarious."
For those unaware, Rihanna shares two sons RZA and Riot Rose with her long-time boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.
The popular musician and the rapper, who began dating in 2020, welcomed their eldest son RZA in May 2022, and Riot was born in 2023.