Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga has opened up about a “scary” time when she ended up in “psychiatric care.”
The Grammy winner got candid about her Joanne World Tour during a cover story with Rolling Stone, published on Thursday.
She said, “And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything. I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better. I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic.”
Her tour kicked off in August 2017 and stopped in February 2018, with the last 10 shows being cancelled.
Gaga credited her fiancé Michael Polansky as one of the reasons she's recovered her health.
“Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference…how do you learn how to be yourself with someone when you don’t know how to be yourself with anyone?,” the Bloody Mary hitmaker noted.
In July, 2025, Gaga kicked off her Mayhem Ball tour. Her first show took place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.
The tour is in support of her album, Mayhem, and was announced in March 2025.