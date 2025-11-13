Entertainment

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga reveals she ended up in ‘psychiatric care’ during Joanne World Tour

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’
Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga has opened up about a “scary” time when she ended up in “psychiatric care.”

The Grammy winner got candid about her Joanne World Tour during a cover story with Rolling Stone, published on Thursday.

She said, “And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything. I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.  I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic.”

Her tour kicked off in August 2017 and stopped in February 2018, with the last 10 shows being cancelled.

Gaga credited her fiancé Michael Polansky as one of the reasons she's recovered her health.

“Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference…how do you learn how to be yourself with someone when you don’t know how to be yourself with anyone?,” the Bloody Mary hitmaker noted.

In July, 2025, Gaga kicked off her Mayhem Ball tour. Her first show took place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The tour is in support of her album, Mayhem, and was announced in March 2025. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere
The man who left Ariana Grande terrified at the Singapore premiere has been identified as Johnson Wen, the 'Troll Most Hated'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere
Ariana Grande shares first statement after getting saved by Cynthia Erivo from fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer
Taylor Swift takes fans on an unforgettable journey with 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles
The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission
Dua Lipa and Coldplay join forces to demand price cap on 'extortionate' ticket resales

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track
The 'Famous' rapper is set to perform in São Paulo on November 29

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement
Meghan Trainor announces the release date of new album ‘Toy with Me’ and reveals exciting tour plans

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case
The 'Gossip Girl' star scored a legal win amid a defamation suit with Justin Baldoni

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker is set to conclude her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, later this month