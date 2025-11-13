Entertainment

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Plansky's wedding plans revealed

The 'Poker Face' singer and Michael Plansky were first romantically linked in late 2019

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Planskys wedding plans revealed
Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Plansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's wedding might not be too far away!

For Gaga's Rolling Stone cover story published on Thursday, November 13, Polansky made a rare admission about their upcoming nuptials while talking about his fiancée.

"We're talking about it all the time," Polansky said. "We have these breaks, and they're tempting. It's like, 'Okay, can we get married that weekend?' We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s gonna change much."

As per the outlet, the couple is planning on tying the knot "soon", either during or just after Gaga's The Mayhem Ball tour.

The tour began earlier this year in July in Las Vegas and is set to conclude in April 2026 in New York City.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga shared that she's comfortable being her complete self with her fiancé, with whom she confirmed her engagement to in 2024. 

"Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference."

The Bad Romance singer and the entrepreneur have been romantically linked since they were photographed kissing at a 2020 New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. 

Moreover, the duo went public with their relationship after spending a PDA-packed weekend together in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?
The 'English Teacher' has been cancelled after Season 2 despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stun fans with shocking confession in 'The End of an Era' trailer

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’
Lady Gaga reveals she ended up in ‘psychiatric care’ during Joanne World Tour

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere
The man who left Ariana Grande terrified at the Singapore premiere has been identified as Johnson Wen, the 'Troll Most Hated'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere
Ariana Grande shares first statement after getting saved by Cynthia Erivo from fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer
Taylor Swift takes fans on an unforgettable journey with 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles
The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission
Dua Lipa and Coldplay join forces to demand price cap on 'extortionate' ticket resales

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track
The 'Famous' rapper is set to perform in São Paulo on November 29