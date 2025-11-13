Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Plansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's wedding might not be too far away!
For Gaga's Rolling Stone cover story published on Thursday, November 13, Polansky made a rare admission about their upcoming nuptials while talking about his fiancée.
"We're talking about it all the time," Polansky said. "We have these breaks, and they're tempting. It's like, 'Okay, can we get married that weekend?' We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s gonna change much."
As per the outlet, the couple is planning on tying the knot "soon", either during or just after Gaga's The Mayhem Ball tour.
The tour began earlier this year in July in Las Vegas and is set to conclude in April 2026 in New York City.
Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga shared that she's comfortable being her complete self with her fiancé, with whom she confirmed her engagement to in 2024.
"Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference."
The Bad Romance singer and the entrepreneur have been romantically linked since they were photographed kissing at a 2020 New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.
Moreover, the duo went public with their relationship after spending a PDA-packed weekend together in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.