Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?

The 'English Teacher' has been cancelled after Season 2 despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings

  By Hania Jamil
In a shocking move, FX has closed the doors for English Teacher after Season 2, quashing any hopes for a third instalment of the sitcom.

English Teacher, set in Austin, follows a gay high school English teacher, Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez), as he tries to find a balance between his professional and personal life.

The second season of the series, featuring 10 episodes, premiered in September 2025, and FX did not get into details of why the show was not renewed.

However, the cancellation could be due to the sexual assault allegation against the creator and main lead of the series, Alvarez.

Months before season 2 was announced in February 2025, Alvarez was accused of sexual assault by Jon Ebeling, his co-star on a web series titled The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo in the mid-2010s.

Furthermore, just a day before English Teacher premiered, Ebeling filed a sexual assault report with the LAPD regarding an alleged 2016 incident on set, where he claimed that Alvarez performed non-consensual oral sex on him during filming.

Alvarez's rep denied all the allegations at the time and noted that all the interactions between the actors were consensual.

Notably, FX did not confirm whether the cancellation was due to performance issues or the sexual assault allegation against the creator and main star of English Teacher.

