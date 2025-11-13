Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere 

Ariana Grande has shared the first message after getting attacked by a fan at Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.
On Thursday, November 13, the pop icon was accosted by a fan as she was attacked as she was walking the yellow brick road carpet at Universal Studios Singapore alongside costars Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum.
As Ariana, who plays Glinda in the highly anticipated film, was walking on the road carpet a man in a white shirt and shorts sprinted at her, trying to grabbing the American singer.
Following the attack, Ariana took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from the premiere, along with a sweet caption.
She penned, “Hello & i love you Singapore O C @pppiccioli @balenciaga.”
In multiple videos captured from a variety of angles, the 7 Rings hitmaker tried to escape but the man pulled her closer to him.
For those unversed, Cynthia who plays Elphaba in the film, rushed toward the scene, placing herself between Ariana and the man.
Later on, some security members stepped in and moved the man away from the actresses.
The Thank You, Next crooner looked visibly shaken by the incident, as her co-stars tried to comforted her.
Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 21, 2025.