Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

  • By Hania Jamil
Cynthia Erivo jumped into action after a fan attacked Ariana Grande at the Singapore premiere of her highly anticipated film Wicked: For Good.

On Thursday, November 13, the cast of the fantasy movie joined fans at the yellow brick road carpet at Universal Studios Singapore, when a man in a white shirt and shorts sprinted towards the 7 Rings crooner.

In the now-viral videos on social media platforms, Ariana could be seen visibly shaken as the man grabbed her and pulled her close to him, while Cynthia immediately ran towards her co-star, placing herself between Ariana and the man in long black hair.

Following the disturbing scenes, the Tony-winning artist and Michelle Yeoh, who was also at the venue, could be seen comforting the pop star.

The red carpet crasher was identified as Johnson Wen, known online as "Pyjama Man", who later posted his own video of the troubling incident on Instagram, with the caption, "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."


According to PEOPLE, Johnson is known for crashing celebrity events; in June, he jumped on stage with Katy Perry, and in August, he crashed The Weeknd's show before security rushed him off stage.

Notably, Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21.

