Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks

  By Hania Jamil
Christy Martin is not afraid to show off her support for her "friend and ally", Sydney Sweeney!

Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 12, the former boxer shared a snap of herself with the Euphoria actress, rocking the same pose.

"I've always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney," Martin wrote in the caption, a day after Ruby Rose dropped her opinion about Sweeney.

She added, "Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!"


The passionate message came after Martin's story, which opened on November 7, became one of the top 12 worst-performing openings for movies playing on over 2,000 screens, according to Box Office Mojo.

Martin's social media post could also be a potential hit at Rose, who criticised the actress in a bombshell Threads post, where she called the original Christy script "incredible" and "life changing".

The Batwoman star claimed she was supposed to be involved in the project as Rosie, a fictional character who was based on Martin's high school girlfriend, Sherry Lusk. Jess Gabor played the role in the final film.

In her post, Rose noted, "Most of us were actually gay," seemingly hinting on the early days of film when Sweeney was not involved. "It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time."

"For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the 'people'. None of 'the people' want to see someone... parading around pretending to be us. You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period." the John Wick: Chapter 2 actress said. 

The sports drama follows the professional and personal struggles Christy Martin faced during her boxing career. 

