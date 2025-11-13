Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has finally released the Eras Tour docuseries trailer, leaving Swifties gushing.

On Thursday, November 12, the pop icon release the trailer of six episodes docuseries, The End of an Era.

The most-awaited series will feature Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, along with her band, dancers, crew, and family members.

Taylor took to Instagram and shared a delightful message alongside trailer.

The Lover hitmaker wrote, “Honestly can't think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we're going backstage.”

Experience a streaming event for the eras. Taylor Swiftâs 6-episode docuseries, The End of an Era, streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning December 12. The...

She added, “The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @disneyplus beginning Dec 12

offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon.”

Her trailer received a lot of positive feedback and appreciation from fans

A fan commented, “I really can't believe I went and saw her here in Buenos Aires, never really thought she would give us a documentary, 2 movies, extra footage. She served for years!!”

Another wrote, “The fact that the first trailer got like half a million views right now is wild and crazy to me, like y'all don't understand how much this means to me as someone who admired her music since 2009.”

Taylor’s 6-episode docuseries will be available exclusively on Disney+ starting December 12.

