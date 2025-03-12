Kate Middelton pays subtle nod to Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth in recent outing

Princess Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II during her recent outing.
During the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey the Princess of Wales opted to wear Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring.
She flaunted her priceless sapphire and diamond jewel on her finger since she got engaged to Prince William in November 2010.
Related: King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton
While conversing with GB News, Jewellery expert Tobias Kormind, the managing director at 77 Diamonds, exclusively revealed that the decision to wear the sapphire ring was a "touching tribute to both Princess Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth"
He said, “Notably, she chose to wear her sapphire engagement ring (passed down from Princess Diana) for the occasion, after preferring to wear her sapphire and diamond eternity ring for most recent outings."
The expert explained: "In one fell swoop, the Princess of Wales paid a touching tribute to both Princess Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth with her eye-catching jewels at the Commonwealth Service.
Paying tribute to the late queen, the Princess of Wales chose to accessories her look “with a fabulous pearl choker that belonged to the late Queen - created by royal jewellers Garrard from cultured pearls gifted by the Japanese government to mark her state visit in the 1970's.”
To note, on Monday Princess Kate attended the Commonwealth Day service with Prince William, where she served looks in a striking red Catherine Walker Beau Tie coat dress, paired with a matching £450 Gina Foster hat.
She complimented her look with the four-row Japanese pearl choker, a treasured piece from Queen Elizabeth II's personal jewelry collection.
Related: Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service