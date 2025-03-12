Royal

Meghan Markle’s missed opportunity exposed as Netflix data tells big mistake

Netflix data revealed 'With Love, Meghan' performed really well in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Meghan Markle’s missed opportunity exposed as Netflix data tells big mistake
Meghan Markle’s missed opportunity exposed as Netflix data tells big mistake

Meghan Markle appears to have missed a major opportunity, as new Netflix data highlights a surprising misstep in her streaming ventures.

As per GB News, the streaming platform data showed that the Duchess of Sussex show With Love, Meghan, released on March 4, performed really well in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia than in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

However, her series data, revealed by Netflix, showed a missed opportunity for Meghan as she announced her lifestyle brand, As Ever' on February 18, and it would only be available in the US.

Netflix said, "Launching in spring 2025 on AsEver.com, the collection will be available for purchase nationwide, in all 50 states."

A Netflix insider told the Mail, "It's not a runaway success."

Related: Meghan Markle sends emotional message after Netflix show flops

The insider also revealed that the reviews have "worried" the bosses.

"I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season it's like with lots of Netflix shows it is already in the bag at the same time as the first one,” the source added.

Notably, the data amassed by Samba TV, showed that a total of 526,000 households watched the show in the first five days it was available on Netflix since its release on March 4.

Meghan Markle announced that With Love, Meghan will return for a second series later this year.

Related: Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Queen Sofia makes glamorous return to royal duties after long hiatus
Queen Sofia makes glamorous return to royal duties after long hiatus
Palace gives new update after Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria
Palace gives new update after Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria
Queen Camilla makes heartfelt plea after Commonwealth Day appearance
Queen Camilla makes heartfelt plea after Commonwealth Day appearance
Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in US as King Charles 'secret weapon'
Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in US as King Charles 'secret weapon'
Kate Middleton shows affection to Princess Anne with touching gesture
Kate Middleton shows affection to Princess Anne with touching gesture
Queen Mary, King Federick set to follow centuries-old Danish royal tradition
Queen Mary, King Federick set to follow centuries-old Danish royal tradition
Princess Anne celebrates special milestone after key appearance with King Charles
Princess Anne celebrates special milestone after key appearance with King Charles
Kate Middelton pays subtle nod to Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth in recent outing
Kate Middelton pays subtle nod to Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth in recent outing
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Prince William releases big statement after teaming up with FA
Prince William releases big statement after teaming up with FA