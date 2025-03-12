Meghan Markle’s missed opportunity exposed as Netflix data tells big mistake

Meghan Markle appears to have missed a major opportunity, as new Netflix data highlights a surprising misstep in her streaming ventures.
As per GB News, the streaming platform data showed that the Duchess of Sussex show With Love, Meghan, released on March 4, performed really well in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia than in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
However, her series data, revealed by Netflix, showed a missed opportunity for Meghan as she announced her lifestyle brand, As Ever' on February 18, and it would only be available in the US.
Netflix said, "Launching in spring 2025 on AsEver.com, the collection will be available for purchase nationwide, in all 50 states."
A Netflix insider told the Mail, "It's not a runaway success."
The insider also revealed that the reviews have "worried" the bosses.
"I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season it's like with lots of Netflix shows it is already in the bag at the same time as the first one,” the source added.
Notably, the data amassed by Samba TV, showed that a total of 526,000 households watched the show in the first five days it was available on Netflix since its release on March 4.
Meghan Markle announced that With Love, Meghan will return for a second series later this year.
