Entertainment

Wheesung, South Korean R&B singer, dies at 43

Renowned South Korean R&B singer Wheesung was found dead at age 43 at his home

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Wheesung, South Korean R&B singer, dies at 43
Wheesung, South Korean R&B singer, dies at 43

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean singer Wheesung was found dead at his residence.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, BBC reported that the renowned R&B singer was discovered lifeless at his home in Seoul on Monday, March 10.

Revealing Wheesung’s cause of death, local authorities stated that he was found in a state of a cardiac arrest, adding that a “significant amount of time” had already passed before the singer’s body was discovered.

Further adding, they also mentioned that no signs of foul play were found at the scene.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN

"The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead,” announced Tajoy Entertainment, Wheesung’s agency.

It was also stated that in the statement that the I Thought of Marriage singer’s fellow artists and staff were in “deep sorrow” after knowing about his death.

Meanwhile, as per The Korea Times, Wheesung’s mother discovered him lifeless at his home after he did not meet his manager earlier in the day.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter earns Salma Hayek’s praise after playful ‘arrest’

Wheesung, whose real name was Choi Whee-sung, was famous for his hits like Can’t I and Incurable Disease. He debuted in the Korean music industry in 2002 with his album Like a Movie.

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new song ‘Sunset Blvd,' inspired by first date
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease new song ‘Sunset Blvd,' inspired by first date
Gigi Hadid reveals rare details about Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid reveals rare details about Bradley Cooper romance
Matthew McConaughey earns huge honour for first film in six years
Matthew McConaughey earns huge honour for first film in six years
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make first appearance after Hailey Bieber drama
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make first appearance after Hailey Bieber drama
Miley Cyrus faces big setback after pleading to dismiss ‘Flowers’ lawsuit
Miley Cyrus faces big setback after pleading to dismiss ‘Flowers’ lawsuit
Dua Lipa drops highly-anticipated music video with Jennie Kim
Dua Lipa drops highly-anticipated music video with Jennie Kim
Penn Badgley shares 'poignant’ message ahead of ‘You’ season finale release
Penn Badgley shares 'poignant’ message ahead of ‘You’ season finale release
Angelina Jolie takes strict action after son Pax's multiple road accidents
Angelina Jolie takes strict action after son Pax's multiple road accidents
Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun relationship: Aunt reveals shocking details
Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun relationship: Aunt reveals shocking details
Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN
Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN
Sabrina Carpenter earns Salma Hayek’s praise after playful ‘arrest’
Sabrina Carpenter earns Salma Hayek’s praise after playful ‘arrest’