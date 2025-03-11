Wheesung, South Korean R&B singer, dies at 43

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean singer Wheesung was found dead at his residence.
On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, BBC reported that the renowned R&B singer was discovered lifeless at his home in Seoul on Monday, March 10.
Revealing Wheesung’s cause of death, local authorities stated that he was found in a state of a cardiac arrest, adding that a “significant amount of time” had already passed before the singer’s body was discovered.
Further adding, they also mentioned that no signs of foul play were found at the scene.
Related: Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN
"The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead,” announced Tajoy Entertainment, Wheesung’s agency.
It was also stated that in the statement that the I Thought of Marriage singer’s fellow artists and staff were in “deep sorrow” after knowing about his death.
Meanwhile, as per The Korea Times, Wheesung’s mother discovered him lifeless at his home after he did not meet his manager earlier in the day.
Related: Sabrina Carpenter earns Salma Hayek’s praise after playful ‘arrest’
Wheesung, whose real name was Choi Whee-sung, was famous for his hits like Can’t I and Incurable Disease. He debuted in the Korean music industry in 2002 with his album Like a Movie.