Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN

The ‘Stranger Things’ starlet, Millie Bobby Brown, became UNICEF’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown advocates for girls’ rights in powerful speech at UN


Millie Bobby Brown delivered an inspiring statement at the United Nations, pushing for girls’ empowerment.

In a joint-Instagram shared by UNICEF with the Stranger Things starlet on Monday, March 10, a video of Millie’s powerful speech was posted in which she advocated for girls and women empowerment.

During her speech, the Enola Holmes actress called for an “equal world” for every girl.

"Today marks the launch of the POWER4Girls initiative, an initiative that puts adolescent girls at the heart of shaping a more equal world for every girl. In the last 30 years, we have seen great progress, thanks to the tireless work of organizations like UNICEF. But let's be clear, progress is not the same as equality,” she stated.

The actress continued to stress that rather than just the future, girls are the leaders of today.

She added, “Girls and women are the ones who galvanize in times of crisis. We are organizers. We are providers. We are doers, and we won't let another fail."

Adding further to her inspiring statement, Millie boldly stated that she cannot live in a world where girls are not given the same opportunities, tools or grace as others, and where they are not treated equally or encouraged to live their lives to the fullest potential, as “teachers, doctors, lawyers, scientists.”

Millie Bobby Brown was announced as UNICEF’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador on World Children’s Day in 2018. 

