Sabrina Carpenter earns Salma Hayek’s praise after playful ‘arrest’

Salma Hayek is in awe of Sabrina Carpenter!
During her Short n’ Sweet Tour concerts, the Espresso hitmaker always announces that she is going to “arrest” someone in the audience for being “too hot” before handing them a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs.
In a recent Toronto show, the lucky person to get their hands handcuffed by Sabrina was none other than Salma Hayek.
At Saturday’s concert, the Please Please Please songstress playfully arrested the Grown Ups starlet, which quickly became the viral highlight of the show.
Related: Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional after concluding London show
Taking to Instagram after the thrilling concert on Monday, March 10, Salma Hayek heaped praise on the Grammy-winner for an unforgettable concert.
“Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for arresting me last night & for delivering such a spectacular, magnificent, unforgettable show. We had a blast,” she penned in the caption.
The heartfelt caption was accompanied by a small carousel of photos, featuring the Frida actress posing with Sabrina Carpenter.
One of the slides also showcased the exciting clip where the Taste hitmaker handcuffed Salma for being “too hot.”
Related: Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
The unexpected moment and the viral video received much love and praises from fans, as several gushed over the duo, Sabrina Carpenter and Salma Hayek.