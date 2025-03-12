Britney Spears proudly shows off son Jayden’s impressive piano skills: Watch

Britney Spears couldn't hold back her pride as she gushed over her son Jayden's impressive piano skills, calling him a 'genius.’
The Womanizer singer took to her Instagram on Monday to share two videos of her 18-year-old son Jayden.
In a shared snippet the mother-son duo spent time together as in one clip, Spears can be heard hyping her son up after he played the piano for her, panning the camera to show her teenage son.
"That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!" Spears said, adding, "I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my ass and my throat and I'm scared."
She captioned the video, "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"
In a second video Jayden was sitting on a bench and playing the piano while the Toxic singer walked behind him, saying, "That's sick," adding, "Jesus. That's sick."
"WOW WOW WOW !!!" Spears noted in the caption of the second video.
Britney Spears and her ex-Kevin Federline share Jayden and son Sean Preston, 19.
