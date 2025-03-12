Entertainment

Britney Spears proudly shows off son Jayden’s impressive piano skills: Watch

Britney Spears and her ex-Kevin Federline share Jayden and son Sean Preston, 19

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Britney Spears proudly shows off son Jayden’s impressive piano skills: Watch
Britney Spears proudly shows off son Jayden’s impressive piano skills: Watch

Britney Spears couldn't hold back her pride as she gushed over her son Jayden's impressive piano skills, calling him a 'genius.’

The Womanizer singer took to her Instagram on Monday to share two videos of her 18-year-old son Jayden.

In a shared snippet the mother-son duo spent time together as in one clip, Spears can be heard hyping her son up after he played the piano for her, panning the camera to show her teenage son.


"That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!" Spears said, adding, "I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my ass and my throat and I'm scared."

Related: Britney Spears shares worrying message after conservatorship ended

She captioned the video, "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"

In a second video Jayden was sitting on a bench and playing the piano while the Toxic singer walked behind him, saying, "That's sick," adding, "Jesus. That's sick."


"WOW WOW WOW !!!" Spears noted in the caption of the second video.

Britney Spears and her ex-Kevin Federline share Jayden and son Sean Preston, 19.

Related: Britney Spears raises concerns with bombshell bathroom confession

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’