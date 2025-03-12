Princess Anne celebrates special milestone after key appearance with King Charles

Princess Anne marked special milestone during her first visit at Royal Navy Sailing Association (RNSA) in Gosport.
On the auspicious occasion of charity's 90th anniversary, The Princess Royal joined the trustees and contributors as their recently appointed patron and admiral.
During the event, King Charles' sister acknowledged the efforts of RNSA and met with naval personnel, their families, and the staff members.
Anne was welcomed by RNSA's chief executive, Commodore (Retired) Philip Warwick, and trustee and offshore sailor, Chief Petty Officer Katrina Daniels.
Zara Tindall's mother also presented the Life Flag Officer's Burgee to the RNSA's manager, Wayne Shirley, to recognize his efforts for the charity.
After receiving the Burgee from Anne, Mr Shirley expressed his feelings, noting, "It was an absolute honour to receive my Life Vice Commodore’s burgee from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal."
He continued, "I am hugely passionate about Navy sailing and have enjoyed encouraging participation in our sport over many years."
"RNSA is an amazing association and on its 90th year it is great to see it delivering so effectively for the naval community," Shirley added.
To note, RNSA is known for its continuous efforts to make sailing fun and accessible for the naval community to improve health and overall wellbeing, and support the families of navy personnels.