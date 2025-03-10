King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event 

King Charles III has released a special message for brother Prince Edward after he skips major event along with Duchess Sophie.
The British monarch celebrated the Duke of Edinburgh’s 61th with a sweet wish on Instagram.
Charles posted a picture of Edward, smiling and relaxed in a casual tracksuit.
He penned, “Happy Birthday to the Duke of Edinburgh!”
His majesty’s delightful wish comes after Duchess Sophie and her husband skipped the Commonwealth Day event on March 10.
The Royal Family also paid tribute to the Duchess of Sophie on her milestone birthday in January with rare photo shoot.
She travelled to New York instead of attending the Commonwealth Day event.
The palace confirmed, “The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit New York on March 10.”
However, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla joined the monarch for the special event.
As per King Charles announcement, the major event will be marked with a “service” at Westminster Abbey.
He also released a delightful message for all the 56 nations of the Commonwealth.
