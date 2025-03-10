Royal

King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie skip big event due to personal commitment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event 

King Charles III has released a special message for brother Prince Edward after he skips major event along with Duchess Sophie.

The British monarch celebrated the Duke of Edinburgh’s 61th with a sweet wish on Instagram.

Charles posted a picture of Edward, smiling and relaxed in a casual tracksuit.

He penned, “Happy Birthday to the Duke of Edinburgh!”

His majesty’s delightful wish comes after Duchess Sophie and her husband skipped the Commonwealth Day event on March 10.

Related: King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message

The Royal Family also paid tribute to the Duchess of Sophie on her milestone birthday in January with rare photo shoot.

She travelled to New York instead of attending the Commonwealth Day event.

The palace confirmed, “The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit New York on March 10.”

However, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla joined the monarch for the special event.

As per King Charles announcement, the major event will be marked with a “service” at Westminster Abbey.

He also released a delightful message for all the 56 nations of the Commonwealth.

Related: King Charles shares new update after Apple Music collaboration

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’
King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’
King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton
King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton