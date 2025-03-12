Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne

Mike and Zara Tindall made a stylish appearance as they led the way on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
As per Hello Magazine, the Cheltenham Festival kicked off on Tuesday, and the royal couple lead the charge at the Gloucestershire racecourse.
Equestrian Zara, who is a director at Cheltenham racecourse, wore a navy coat with mustard yellow accessories while her husband and former rugby star Mike matched her in a navy suit with a yellow printed tie.
The Tindalls were joined by many famous personalities including stars from the worlds of sport, TV and fashion.
Notably, this update came after Mike Tindall, made a surprising admission about his refusal to Princess Anne's request.
At a charity event, the former England rugby star revealed that he had refused a personal request from his wife Zara and mother-in-law Princess Royal.
In conversation with Richard Eden at the Mail, the 46-year-old revealed, "We got married in Scotland and Zara was schooled in Scotland. Obviously, my mother-in-law is patron of Scottish rugby.
Mike added, "They keep on that they need to get me a pair of trews. I am, like, 'F*** off'.”
He continued, "I have spent my whole life trying to kill a Scotsman. I don't want to wear their trousers."
In his discussion, Mike Tindall was referring to traditional Highland dress trousers, Trews, which are typically worn with leather on the inner leg to prevent wear while horse riding.
