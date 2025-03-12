Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason of avoiding steamy scenes on screen

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently filming for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie 'Daayra'

  March 12, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently disclosed the reason for avoiding intimate scenes on screen. 

In a conversation with renowned American actress and writer, Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine's cover, Bollywood's queen candidly shared her stance on not showing intimacy in films. 

During the interview, The Fall starlet inquired Kareena about her approach to not opting for characters that showcased affection.

In response, The Buckingham Murders actress stated, "I personally feel like it’s [s**] not important to take a story forward. It’s not something that I believe is required, in the form of a story, to show that."

Kareena continued, "She might not be comfortable doing that on screen. I never have done it. And I think it’s just the way we look at the whole idea, you know."

The Heroine actress further explained her deep connection with Indian culture and said one of the reasons for avoiding intimate scenes is her respect toward the Indian cinemas and the norms of the society. 

"Where I’m coming from is that fact that we’re still not as open as having the narrative the way it is out there for you guys and the way you can feel it so openly," the mother-of-two noted.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra

