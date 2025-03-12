Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in US as King Charles 'secret weapon'

Duchess Sophie, known as the "secret weapon" of the Royal Family joined forces with young women in NYC to support a cause close to her heart.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is currently in the US on a solo work trip attended an event on Tuesday, hosted by Plan International UK.
Sophie graced the engagement as the patron of the global charity, operating in the United States for children and girls rights.
As per the carousel of photos posted charity's Instagram account, Her Royal Highness participated in a panel discussion alongside a group of young women.
During the discussion the wife of Prince Edward listened to "several challenging first-person testimonies from young people dealing with community conflict."
Sophie looked radiant in a mint green top, which she wore underneath a navy blazer, pairing it with a matching skirt.
International Plan UK honoured Sophie noting, "We’re proud to have our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh meet with young women advocates from around the world in New York, reinforcing her commitment to championing girls' rights."
It continued, "This week’s event highlights the harsh realities facing girls in their communities, including conflict, climate change, and child marriage."
"Let's continue to push for gender equality and ensure these powerful stories are not just heard, but acted upon!," the statement added.
This update comes two days after King Charles and other members of the Royal family including, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Princes Anne and Prince William attended Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025.