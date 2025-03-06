Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy 

Duchess Sophie has achieved yet another milestone!
The Duchess of Edinburgh has reportedly surpassed key royals such as King Charles and Princess Anne in popularity index.
A recent poll has revealed that Sophie's affinity among Briton's has increased, especially, ever since her husband Prince Edward has made a candid confession about their marriage during Nepal trip last month.
According to the YouGov poll, a small majority (53 to 55 per cent) hold a positive opinion about the Duke and Duchess Prince Edward and Sophie.
Meanwhile, with the jump in her popularity by three per cent King Charles' sister-in-law has become the most popular royal since December 2024, leaving Princess Anne behind as she only saw one per cent increase in her fame.
In a massive setback to King Charles, his popularity has decreased by three per cent.
After this latest poll, Sophie and Edward have clinched the fifth and sixth rank in popular royals respectively.
While Princess Kate, Prince William, Princess Anne and King Charles are in among top 4.
During their recent trip to Nepal, Prince Edward was asked about the secret behind his enduring relationship with Sophie to which he sweetly admitted, "Because we're best friends."
The Duchess of Edinburgh nodded in agreement, noting, "Oh, there's always got to be humour.
"Especially when you're travelling and you've got no idea what's about to happen. You've got to laugh," she added.
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward tied the knot in 1999.