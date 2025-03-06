Royal

Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex celebrates big achievement after candid confession of Prince Edward

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy 

Duchess Sophie has achieved yet another milestone!

The Duchess of Edinburgh has reportedly surpassed key royals such as King Charles and Princess Anne in popularity index.

A recent poll has revealed that Sophie's affinity among Briton's has increased, especially, ever since her husband Prince Edward has made a candid confession about their marriage during Nepal trip last month.

According to the YouGov poll, a small majority (53 to 55 per cent) hold a positive opinion about the Duke and Duchess Prince Edward and Sophie.

Meanwhile, with the jump in her popularity by three per cent King Charles' sister-in-law has become the most popular royal since December 2024, leaving Princess Anne behind as she only saw one per cent increase in her fame.

In a massive setback to King Charles, his popularity has decreased by three per cent.

After this latest poll, Sophie and Edward have clinched the fifth and sixth rank in popular royals respectively.

While Princess Kate, Prince William, Princess Anne and King Charles are in among top 4.

During their recent trip to Nepal, Prince Edward was asked about the secret behind his enduring relationship with Sophie to which he sweetly admitted, "Because we're best friends."

The Duchess of Edinburgh nodded in agreement, noting,  "Oh, there's always got to be humour.

"Especially when you're travelling and you've got no idea what's about to happen. You've got to laugh," she added.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward tied the knot in 1999.

Wegovy witnesses price drop as drugs supply improves
Wegovy witnesses price drop as drugs supply improves
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
Google ditches traditional search, tests AI-only version
Google ditches traditional search, tests AI-only version
Prince Edward to skip major royal event as it clashes with his birthday
Prince Edward to skip major royal event as it clashes with his birthday
Meghan Markle to make rare TV appearance after her Netflix show
Meghan Markle to make rare TV appearance after her Netflix show
King Felipe rocks military uniform in special outing
King Felipe rocks military uniform in special outing
Prince William shares first statement after Palace confirms special event
Prince William shares first statement after Palace confirms special event
Princess Anne awards special honours at Holyroodhouse on King Charles' behalf
Princess Anne awards special honours at Holyroodhouse on King Charles' behalf
King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter
King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week
Meghan Markle's estranged brother slams her Netflix show as ‘embarrassing'
Meghan Markle's estranged brother slams her Netflix show as ‘embarrassing'
Meghan Markle sends emotional message after Netflix show flops
Meghan Markle sends emotional message after Netflix show flops
King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea
King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea
Meghan Markle teases her next big project in delightful video: Watch
Meghan Markle teases her next big project in delightful video: Watch
Prince William faces criticism for language after text to Harry resurfaces
Prince William faces criticism for language after text to Harry resurfaces