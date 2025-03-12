Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony 

Emily Osment celebrated her brother Haley Joel Osment's birthday just after settling divorce matters with her ex-husband Jack Anthony.
The 33-year-old American actress and singer was spotted alongside her sibling on Tuesday, March 11, after cutting legal ties with her former partner.
During this outing, Emily was seen not wearing the wedding as she grabbed a quick lunch with Haley.
According to People, for the sibling's day out the Hannah Montana actress opted for casual sportswear that included white camisole along with coordinated gym shorts.
The Pretty Smart actress, who turned 33 on March 10, has parted ways from her ex-partner a few days prior to her birthday.
On March 7, the globally known songstress issued a somber statement with the aforementioned outlet in which she heartbrokenly announced her separation from Jack, stating, "I think with any big decision in your life."
"Whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision, Ultimately, it didn’t work out," the Young Sheldon star noted.
Emily Osment and Jack Anthony tied the knot in October 2024, after getting engaged in June 2023.