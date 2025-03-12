Entertainment

Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony

Emily Osment and her husband Jack Anthony exchanged the marital vows in October last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony 

Emily Osment celebrated her brother Haley Joel Osment's birthday just after settling divorce matters with her ex-husband Jack Anthony. 

The 33-year-old American actress and singer was spotted alongside her sibling on Tuesday, March 11, after cutting legal ties with her former partner. 

During this outing, Emily was seen not wearing the wedding as she grabbed a quick lunch with Haley. 

Related: Emily Osment, Jack Anthony part ways after five months of marriage  

According to People, for the sibling's day out the Hannah Montana actress opted for casual sportswear that included white camisole along with coordinated gym shorts. 

The Pretty Smart actress, who turned 33 on March 10, has parted ways from her ex-partner a few days prior to her birthday. 

On March 7, the globally known songstress issued a somber statement with the aforementioned outlet in which she heartbrokenly announced her separation from Jack, stating, "I think with any big decision in your life." 

"Whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision, Ultimately, it didn’t work out," the Young Sheldon star noted.

Related: Blake Lively feels grateful at SXSW amid Justin Baldoni legal woes 

Emily Osment and Jack Anthony tied the knot in October 2024, after getting engaged in June 2023.     

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’
Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC
Gigi Hadid gives insight into life with ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid gives insight into life with ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance