Blake Lively feels grateful at SXSW amid Justin Baldoni legal woes

Blake Lively recently acknowledged the warmth she received at the SXSW premiere of her upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor, amid the Justin Baldoni controversy.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gossip Girl alum released a sneak peek into the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival, where her comedic-thriller sequel premiered.
The mother-of-four began her post with a stunning photo of herself taken at the world premiere of her new film.
Another frame showed Blake and her costar, Anna Kendrick, who reprised her A Simple Favor role of Stephanie Smothers, sharing the stage alongside the entire movie cast.
The 37-year-old American penned a heartfelt note over her post that read, "Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience."
"Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling," The Town starlet continued.
She expressed gratitude by writing, "Thank you for having us Austin. And yes. It’s latex Shout out to the amazing #bashirsalahuddin who doesn’t have an @) And thank you @sxsw and @claudasaur for having us."
Another Simple Favor, which is slated to be released on Amazon Prime in May 2025, is the first movie of Blake, since she filed a bombshell lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar and director.
In her December 2024 filing she accused him of sexually harassing her during the filming of their romance-drama movie.
In response to her lawsuit Justin also submitted a counter-case against the popular actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
The legal case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for a trial in March 2026.