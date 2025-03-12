Entertainment

Courteney Cox's boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury

'Friends' star Courteney Cox has been dating Johnny McDaid since 2013

  March 12, 2025
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend Johnny McDaid has been rushed to hospital after injuring his hand in a dramatic fall.

This marks the Snow Patrol icon’s second hand surgery during the tour.

Johnny’s bandmate Gary Lightbody has now confirmed Johnny, 48, “smashed his knuckles” while performing a concert.

Courteney Cox’s beau has played Friday night’s show with two broken fingers like a true rockstar.

During a chat with RTE, Gary, 48, revealed that his band member had hurt his hand right at the start of the tour.

He said, “We did the whole European tour on the train, it was really fun – except for this thing which happened, where Johnny got his hand caught in a door. And it wrecked his hand. He ended up getting surgery on his hand. Never missed a show.”

Gary added, “The Thursday night in Belfast, at midnight or so, he fell and wrecked his other hand – smashed his knuckles on his other hand. When we came in for sound check on Friday, he couldn’t move the fingers on his right hand. And he still played the show on Friday night.”

As of now, Johnny has been taken for a hand surgery.

On the personal front, the American singer and the Friends star Courteney Cox has been dating since 2013.

