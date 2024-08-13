‘Pokémon’ series voice actress Rachael Lillis breathes her last at 46

Rachael Lillis, the beloved voice actress known for her iconic roles as Misty and Jessie in the Pokémon series, has passed away at age 46.
In May, Lillis received a breast cancer diagnosis. Lillis' co-star from Pokémon, Veronica Taylor, who provided the voice of Ash Ketchum, the main character, revealed Lillis' passing in an X statement early on Monday.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote.
She added, “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon‘s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”
“Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date,” Taylor noted.
Lillis started her voice acting in the 1990s and became famous after voicing Misty, the gym leader who specialises in water-type creatures, in the original Pokémon anime in 1998.