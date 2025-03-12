Trending

Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz

Zara Noor Abbas is best known for her performances in dramas like 'Khamoshi' and 'Ehd-e-Wafa'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 12, 2025
Zara Noor Abbas opens up about dark side of Pakistan's showbiz

Zara Noor Abbas has called out Pakistan’s entertainment industry over its lack of recognition for additional crew members.

During her latest appearance on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, the Khamoshi actress said that Pakistani showbiz is not a full-fledged industry but a small community driven by a few people.

“Rather than an industry, it is more like a community, where four people come together to make dramas,” Zara said.

She went on to explain, “An industry is where each creative, from a graphic artist to cameramen, everyone is recognized. They are respected and nominated for awards. This is not an industry.”

However, host and A-list actor Danish Taimoor disagreed with Zara’s views, pointing out the the growth of Pakistan's drama industry over the years.

“I believe our drama industry is flourishing these days and has come a long way compared to what it was around 10-12 years ago,” the Deewangi actor said.

To which, Zara addded, “As a community, yes, we have raised a lot, and we have done a lot of great work, but again I believe that an industry comprises several sectors and is built by many workers.”

Zara Noor Abbas is best known for her performances in dramas like Khamoshi and Ehd-e-Wafa.

