Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown reveals dark side of media 'scrutiny'

  March 12, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown has given a powerful message to “press” and media in a new bombshell interview.

The Stranger Things star was bullied and under “scrutiny” for her new look.

She recently opened up about the dark side of “Hollywood” during a new interview on SiriusXM’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Millie said, “It should never be okay. I feel like, you know, when that stuff comes out about me or about other women and other young girls in the industry, I just, I’m disgusted. Like I can’t believe it’s still happens.”

The Enola Holmes actress added, “And I think the press just need to be taught manners again, and I think they need to go back to school and learn how to speak to people, be kind and just understand that we’re, you know, we’re all growing people, we all make mistakes.”

Millie revealed that media play a huge part of creating unrealistic “standards and stigmatism.”

“And ultimately, like the standards and stigmatism or the stigmas against girls it’s ridiculous, especially I feel in Hollywood, just like, I’ve seen it a lot, you know, in the world, but in Hollywood, I see it with young actors and it’s just, it can jade you and it can make you so different,” she explained.

On the work front, Millie will be next seen in Netflix movie The Electric State, which will release on March 14, 2025.

