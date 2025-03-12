Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys

Jay-Z’s attorney has opened up about the rapper’s decision to take legal action against his former accuser and her legal team.
Speaking with Good Morning America, the Niggas In Paris singer’s lawyer Alex Spiro revealed the reason of filing a defamation lawsuit against Jane Doe, who initially named him in a lawsuit alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The lawyer said, “The truth had to fully come out,” adding, “This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation.”
Related: Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Jay-Z claimed that the initial allegations of rape against him were knowingly “false” and “malicious.”
He also disclosed that sexual assault suit was “strategically and tactically calculated and time to inflict maximum pain and suffering” to him and Jane Doe and her lawyers “launched to extort" the rapper "through a menacing ‘private’ ‘demand letter.’”
In a filing, the Drunk in Love musician also stated Jane Doe “voluntarily admitted” to his representative that “Carter did not assault her.”
He said that the attorney Tony Buzbee “pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”
“She says in no uncertain terms, Mr. Carter did not do this,” Spiro claimed, adding, “It is effectively a lie and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this was because she was pushed to involve him, pushed to include him by a lawyer.”
Previously, Jay-Z filed a complaint against Buzbee in L.A. in December 2024, accusing him of civil extortion, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Related: Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit