Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit

Jay-Z was accused of sexually assaulting a minor at MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter has decided to hit back at the former accuser and her lawyers over the now-dropped sexual assault allegations.

As reported by People, The City is Mine rapper is not holding back on the retaliation after gaining massive win in the sexual assault case that was dismissed in February 2025.

The 25-time Grammy Awards winner has filed a lawsuit on Monday, March 3 against attorney Tony Buzbee, David Fortney and their Jane Doe client, with the complaint covering three causes including abuse of process, malicious prosecution, and civil conspiracy.

While the fourth reason of the lawsuit is defamation, which is against the accuser herself.

In the new filings, Beyoncé's husband claimed that the initial allegations of rape against him were "false" and "malicious."

The 55-year-old rapper also added that the sexual assault suit was made public strategically during the time when it would cause him "maximum pain and suffering."

Filed in October 20, 2024, the previous suit claimed that Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly raped a 13-year-old-girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

The case was voluntarily dismissed by the two attorneys on Friday, February 14, 2025.

In Jay-Z's March 3 lawsuit, it was stated that the Jane Doe "voluntarily admitted" to the rapper's representative that "Carter did not assault her" and that lawyer Buzbee "pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Cater in order to leverage a maximum payday ."

Meanwhile, the accuser's attorney informed the outlet that "After speaking with Jane Doe today, it appears that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up, or they spoke to someone who isn't Jane Doe."

Notably, this lawsuit came weeks after Jay-Z's case against Tony Buzbee on February 10, 2025, for allegedly causing emotional distress by filing the initial lawsuit.

