SpaceX set to launch crew-swap mission to return NASA's Wilmore, Williams

A crew of international astronauts is slated to launch to the International Space Station on a mission that will take the reins from NASA’s Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, allowing them to return home after an unexpectedly extended and politically charged journey.
The Crew-10 flight, part of a routine ISS staff rotation, is jointly operated by NASA and SpaceX and set to take off Wednesday at 7:48 p.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, CNN reported.
A SpaceX Dragon capsule, riding atop one of the company’s Falcon 9 rockets, will carry the four Crew-10 astronauts, NASA’s Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain, Takuya Onishi with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, to orbit.
If all goes according to plan, the astronauts are expected to dock with the ISS around 6 a.m. ET Thursday.