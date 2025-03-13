Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has revealed a surprising family tradition that she has passed down to her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duchess of Sussex shared in the fourth episode of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan that her son makes "sun tea" like she did during her childhood, making it a family tradition.
Talking to a friend in the episode, Prince Harry’s wife said, "As a kid I was taking a bag of tea from the drawer in my house and putting it in a mason jar or probably an empty jar that once held spaghetti sauce and putting it in the sun and sitting there like this… waiting for it to change colour. Which, funny enough, is what Archie does now."
Meghan also revealed that Lilibet shares her trait, admitting that she, too, likes to dance when she enjoys her food.
She told Roy Choi, "It’s good. My daughter does the same thing. When she likes something she's eating, she starts to sway a little bit."
Archie and Lilibet also share the Duchess’ love of gardening, with the mother-of-two revealing that the youngsters have their own set of mini tools.
For those unversed, her Netflix show With Love, Meghan is officially returning for a second season this fall.