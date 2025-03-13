Prince Harry urged to maintain space from Meghan after her show release

Prince Harry has been hit with a big warning.
In an interview with GB News, Edward Coram James, CEO of Go Up, opened up about his feelings regarding the professional separation between the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle.
As per the PR expert, Harry and Meghan need to continue their professional separation in their post-royal careers to get better results.
Edward, during the conversation with the outlet, stated that the Sussex joint brand is “tainted.”
Urging to keep their careers separate, Edward said, "They are correct to be rebranding as separate entities. Once their individual popularities have increased again, then they can go about reinvigorating their joint brand.”
"But, right now, they need to be doing everything they can to professionally distance themselves from the past three years. When you think 'Meghan and Harry', most will think of the rollercoaster since that terribly ill-advised Oprah interview,” he added.
The CEO continued to add that as of now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should keep themselves independent as “Harry” and “Meghan.”
"So, for now, they must rebrand themselves professionally as 'Meghan' and 'Harry'. When the time is right, they can become 'Meghan and Harry' again,” Edward concluded.
Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was released on March 4, 2025.