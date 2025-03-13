Royal

Prince Harry urged to maintain space from Meghan after her show release

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ was released on March 4, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025

Prince Harry urged to maintain space from Meghan after her show release


Prince Harry has been hit with a big warning.

In an interview with GB News, Edward Coram James, CEO of Go Up, opened up about his feelings regarding the professional separation between the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle.

As per the PR expert, Harry and Meghan need to continue their professional separation in their post-royal careers to get better results.

Edward, during the conversation with the outlet, stated that the Sussex joint brand is “tainted.”

Related: Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return

Urging to keep their careers separate, Edward said, "They are correct to be rebranding as separate entities. Once their individual popularities have increased again, then they can go about reinvigorating their joint brand.”

"But, right now, they need to be doing everything they can to professionally distance themselves from the past three years. When you think 'Meghan and Harry', most will think of the rollercoaster since that terribly ill-advised Oprah interview,” he added.

The CEO continued to add that as of now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should keep themselves independent as “Harry” and “Meghan.”

Related: Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry

"So, for now, they must rebrand themselves professionally as 'Meghan' and 'Harry'. When the time is right, they can become 'Meghan and Harry' again,” Edward concluded.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was released on March 4, 2025.

Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot