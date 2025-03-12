'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'

Stranger Things starlet is set to swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
As per Deadline, Sadie Sink has officially joined the cast of Spider-Man 4, where she’ll appear alongside Tom Holland’s iconic web-slinger.
It is reported that the production will start later this year on the next installment in the Spider-Man franchise and Holland is already set to return as Peter Parker.
However, Sony and Marvel did not comment on the reports.
The highly anticipated installment is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton with Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige will produce it.
In the Spider-Man 4, Sink will reportedly be introduced as X-Men character Jean Grey, but there are reports that she will be shown as another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character.
Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, he will start shooting Spider-Man after concluding production on Nolan’s project.
On the other hand, Sink got the role after saying goodbye to the final season of her the Netflix series Stranger Things recently wrapped production.
Sink can be seen next in the Searchlight musical O’Dessa, which premiered at SXSW.
