Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has revealed the strict warning she got from her ex-husband Kanye West before being robbed in Paris.
In the new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, March 13, Kim flashed back to the time when she received a stern warning from her former husband, revealing that Kanye strictly prohibited her from wearing both the engagement rings at the same time.
The 44-year-old American media personality received two engagement rings from Ye, a 15-carat ring in 2013, and a 20-carat ring in 2016.
Before being robbed on a gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian wore both her engagement rings at an event at Madison Square Garden.
Revealing the rapper’s warning, Kim recalled, "Kanye saw it and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'”
Later in the same year, the mother-of-four went to Paris, leaving her first special ring at home, citing it the “most important.”
During her visit, Kim Kardashian was held at a gunpoint in her hotel room with the robbers looting around $10 million worth of jewelry.
After the shocking incident, Kim stopped flaunting her jewels for several years.
However, in the latest episode of the show, Kim Kardashian told her sister, Khloé Kardashian, that she might start wearing the diamonds again.