Entertainment

Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery

'The Kardashians' alum was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry in Paris

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025

Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery


Kim Kardashian has revealed the strict warning she got from her ex-husband Kanye West before being robbed in Paris.

In the new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, March 13, Kim flashed back to the time when she received a stern warning from her former husband, revealing that Kanye strictly prohibited her from wearing both the engagement rings at the same time.

The 44-year-old American media personality received two engagement rings from Ye, a 15-carat ring in 2013, and a 20-carat ring in 2016.

Before being robbed on a gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian wore both her engagement rings at an event at Madison Square Garden.

Revealing the rapper’s warning, Kim recalled, "Kanye saw it and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'”

Later in the same year, the mother-of-four went to Paris, leaving her first special ring at home, citing it the “most important.”

During her visit, Kim Kardashian was held at a gunpoint in her hotel room with the robbers looting around $10 million worth of jewelry.

After the shocking incident, Kim stopped flaunting her jewels for several years.

However, in the latest episode of the show, Kim Kardashian told her sister, Khloé Kardashian, that she might start wearing the diamonds again.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview