Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate

MrBeast teams up with Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo for a penalty shootout challenge

  • December 24, 2024
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo set the record straight on the GOAT debate with rival Lionel Messi.

According to TimeNow, Ronaldo recently collaborated with MrBeast on YouTube and opened up about the GOAT debate between him and Argentinian footballer Messi.

In a recently uploaded video on 39-year-old’s YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, American YouTuber had a penalty shootout challenge with the footballer.

MrBeast joined by his three friends stood in front of the goalpost while Ronaldo strikes the ball for the goal.

During the video in which all were wearing Al Nassr’s jersey, MrBeast could be heard shouting, “Nolan says he doesn't like you, he thinks you're not the GOAT... he thinks Messi's better! He calls it soccer, and he said Messi's the GOAT."

In response to that, former Real Madrid and Manchester United player jockingly said, “Who said Messi's better than me?" and burst into laughter.

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, previously in a press conference upon his award comparison with Inter Miami star, expressed, “It is not important anymore whether I am the best or not, I no longer care about that. It is good for a player to score goals, but for me it is better for the team to win.”

“I am used to breaking records, and I no longer look for them. The most important thing for me now is to enjoy and help Al Nassr and my teammates to win," he continued.

Furthermore, Ronaldo is currently enjoying his Christmas vacation with kids and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, ahead of the Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Akhdoud.

