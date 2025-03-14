Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns  

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have reportedly planned to move to Europe after the singer sparked severe health concerns among his fans.
The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2018, has begun hunting a European mansion to take a huge break from the film industry.
An insider recently claimed that Justin and Hailey have been in contact with top-notch property dealers to purchase a billion-dollar house in Europe.
"They want to enjoy a simpler life again, they told us they want to disconnect to have a slower pace of life to reconnect in a quiet environment," the tipster told The Sun.
The two, who became parents to their son Jack Blues Bieber last August, looking for a home with "great weather, privacy, countryside and a quiet environment," as they want to priorities their relationship.
This report came after Justin issued a touching note, addressing the ongoing speculations about his deteriorating health.
The Baby crooner turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday, March 13, to share a heart-wrenching post, where he seemingly revealed his thoughts on serious health issues.
"People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin you deserve that’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something," the father-of-one said in his post.
According to Page Six, the critically known musician initially sparked health concerns after he was spotted looking "hollow-eyed" in his multiple outings in New York City.
As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor his partner, Hailey Bieber, have commented on these house-hunting rumours.