Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports 

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey reportedly ignored the ongoing divorce speculations as they enjoyed quality time together.
An insider recently disclosed that the two had a "fun and relaxing getaway" with their close pals at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Justin and Hailey went to the Golf and Lake Club in northern Idaho a few days ago to celebrate the renowned singer's 31st birthday.
As per the tipster, the couple was also accompanied by their six-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August last year.
Despite being constantly annoyed by the swirling divorce rumours, they remained "calm and happy," the source told People.
"No matter what the rumours are, they are fine, their marriage is fine. They're very happy together," the insider noted.
These revelations came after Justin posted a rare family photo alongside Hailey and their little bundle of joy.
Taking to Instagram, the popular musician shared inside snapshots from his intimate birthday celebrations on March 1, 2025.
Reports about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's rocky marriage have been circulating on social media for some time.
These speculations intensified in February 2025 after an insider hinted that they might be heading toward a $300 million divorce settlement.
However, they have repeatedly shut down the ongoing split rumours through their social media posts.