Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber reportedly celebrated relaxing getaway alongside son Jack Blues Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports 

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey reportedly ignored the ongoing divorce speculations as they enjoyed quality time together.

An insider recently disclosed that the two had a "fun and relaxing getaway" with their close pals at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Justin and Hailey went to the Golf and Lake Club in northern Idaho a few days ago to celebrate the renowned singer's 31st birthday.

As per the tipster, the couple was also accompanied by their six-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August last year.

Despite being constantly annoyed by the swirling divorce rumours, they remained "calm and happy," the source told People.

"No matter what the rumours are, they are fine, their marriage is fine. They're very happy together," the insider noted.

These revelations came after Justin posted a rare family photo alongside Hailey and their little bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, the popular musician shared inside snapshots from his intimate birthday celebrations on March 1, 2025.

Reports about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's rocky marriage have been circulating on social media for some time. 

These speculations intensified in February 2025 after an insider hinted that they might be heading toward a $300 million divorce settlement.

However, they have repeatedly shut down the ongoing split rumours through their social media posts. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports
Meghan Markle gets touching gift from Harry, kids before Netflix show release

Meghan Markle gets touching gift from Harry, kids before Netflix show release
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on trolling over her looks: I'm now a target'

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on trolling over her looks: I'm now a target'
Meghan Markle enjoys special screening of Netflix show with Tig fans

Meghan Markle enjoys special screening of Netflix show with Tig fans
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on trolling over her looks: I'm now a target'
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on trolling over her looks: I'm now a target'
Dolly Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean passes away at 82
Dolly Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean passes away at 82
Hasan Piker banned from Twitch after controversial remark about US senator
Hasan Piker banned from Twitch after controversial remark about US senator
Hailey Bieber stuns solo in black gown at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Hailey Bieber stuns solo in black gown at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Timothée Chalamet meets Kylie Jenner's sisters Kendall, Kim at Oscar party
Timothée Chalamet meets Kylie Jenner's sisters Kendall, Kim at Oscar party
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro fuel romance rumours after Oscars 2025 appearance
Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro fuel romance rumours after Oscars 2025 appearance
Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award
Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award
Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move
Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move
Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts
Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win