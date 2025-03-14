Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'

Jenna Ortega is teasing Wednesday Addam's "more darker" return!
During a recent interview with E! News, Jenna, who plays the titular in Wednesday, teased the highly-anticipated return of the Netflix series, revealing that the best is yet to come, especially in the finale.
“Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season two, especially in the last episode, is some of my favorite footage from the show,” she told the outlet.
“Which is very exciting for me," the Miller's Girl actress added.
Jenna, who is currently promoting her new horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, further gushed over the show's executive producer and director of a few episodes, Tim Burton.
"Tim really had a ball. Everything is very graphic and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day." she said.
Jenna went on to admit, “Playing a character for eight months, it's not always easy. Sometimes it's a crawl to the finish line, but he always keeps it exciting and it's hard to get tired of a character like Wednesday.”
Wednesday season 2, which will also star Lady Gaga, is set to be released in later part of 2025.