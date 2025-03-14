Entertainment

BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert

BTS Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service agent

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert

BTS ARMY, who have been eagerly waiting for any update from SUGA, at last got one from his band mate J-Hope.

During his Hope On The Stage concert in Brooklyn on March 13, Hobi took a moment to address a fan’s concern about SUGA’s well-being.

The fan asked J-Hope if SUGA was doing well, to which he warmly responded, “Yeah.”

Related: BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’

J-Hope’s brief yet reassuring update on Suga has given sigh of relief to fans, as the Haegeum singer remains out of public sight since enlisting in mandatory service in September 2023.

His absence from social media and lack of communication have heightened fans' concerns.

Suga even remained silent on his own birthday on March 9, and did not post any message for his ardent fans, something he has consistently done in past years.

Adding to the anxiety surrounding SUGA's well-being was a recent DUI incident, which further fueled worries among fans.

To note, J-Hope is currently on the U.S. leg of his first solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, which he kicked off in Brooklyn on March 13. 

Related: BTS' J-Hope shares sweet message after releasing solo song ‘Sweet Dreams’

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns