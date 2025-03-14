BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert

BTS ARMY, who have been eagerly waiting for any update from SUGA, at last got one from his band mate J-Hope.
During his Hope On The Stage concert in Brooklyn on March 13, Hobi took a moment to address a fan’s concern about SUGA’s well-being.
The fan asked J-Hope if SUGA was doing well, to which he warmly responded, “Yeah.”
J-Hope’s brief yet reassuring update on Suga has given sigh of relief to fans, as the Haegeum singer remains out of public sight since enlisting in mandatory service in September 2023.
His absence from social media and lack of communication have heightened fans' concerns.
Suga even remained silent on his own birthday on March 9, and did not post any message for his ardent fans, something he has consistently done in past years.
Adding to the anxiety surrounding SUGA's well-being was a recent DUI incident, which further fueled worries among fans.
To note, J-Hope is currently on the U.S. leg of his first solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, which he kicked off in Brooklyn on March 13.
