BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’

J-Hope released his new single 'Sweet Dreams', featuring Miguel, on March 7, 2025

  • March 12, 2025


BTS J-hope is all set to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar!

During his appearance on The Tonight Show to promote his recent single Sweet Dreams on Monday, the K-pop star opened up about his desire to collaborate with the Grammy winner rapper.

While speaking, the host, Jimmy Fallon, played J-Hope's recent TikTok video on screen, in which he could be seen grooving to Lamar's popular diss track Not Like Us.

After applauding J-Hope’s video, the host asked J-Hope if he had ever met Lamar, to which he responded that he had never met Kendrick but is eager to.

Fallon then asked Hobi if he would ever collaborate with Lamar, prompting a sweet response from him.

"I'm ready for work with you Kendrick,” the Arson singer replied as as the audience erupted in cheers.

J-hope then got up to perform the famous Not Like Us move, leaving the crowd gushing.

This is not the first time that the BTS member has expressed his affection towards the American rapper as he is often seen vibing on Lamar’s songs during his live.

J-Hope released his new single Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel, on March 7, 2025.

