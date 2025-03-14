Nadia Khan confirms ‘Suno Chanda’ season 3 with release details

Nadia Khan, who recently faced backlash for announcing Hiba Bukhari's pregnancy on her own, has made another shocking announcement, this time about Suno Chanda.
The renowned Pakistani host announced that Suno Chanda season 3 is currently in production in the UK, with a scheduled release in Ramazan 2026.
Nadia broke the news during the latest episode of talk show Kya Drama Hai, where she was discussing the ongoing Ramazan dramas.
While talking about Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail ‘s Dil Wali Gali Mein, which is currently on air on Hum Tv, Nadia labeled it as “the best show this Ramazan” because of how “well planned” it is.
“Previously they’d only do Ramazan shows with whoever was available, now they’re planning ahead,” she said of Pakistani TV channels.
It was then that she dropped the bombshell, announcing that Suno Chanda season 3 is already in production in the UK.
“It’s happening already for the show to air next Ramazan, that’s called planning ahead. Hum TV is taking it very seriously,” she remarked.
Visibly amused, the host other guests, including Atiqa Odho and Shamoon Abbasi quickly changed the topic, and went back to talking about Dil Wali Gali Mein.
Suno Chanda is a popular Ramadan romantic comedy series that initially aired in 2018, followed by a second season in 2019.