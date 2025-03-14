Sci-Tech

Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories

Facebook monetisation feature on public stories is currently available to all the creators across the globe

Facebook has introduced a monetisation option for creators on public stories. 

The latest feature allows creators to earn money from content they are generating and sharing when posting to their Facebook stories.

With this significant update, Meta-owned Facebook is offering an additional revenue stream as a strategic way to encourage more content creation on the app.

How to activate this feature?

Creators who are already a part of the Facebook Content Monetisation programs are not required to do anything else to activate story monetisation.

Last year, Facebook rolled out a Content Monetisation programs to merge its in-stream ads, Performance Bonus programs, and more into one.

Facebook announced last October that creators earned up to $2 billion on the app in 2024 and that payouts for Reels and other short videos skyrocketed to over 80%.

Since launching the monetisation option, it has paid up to 4 million users worldwide.

The latest monetisation option on public stories is currently available to all the creators across the globe who are part of the Facebook Content Monetisation programs.

