Royal

Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle drops exciting update on upcoming podcast via heartfelt Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her eye-opening podcast
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast

Meghan Markle has officially unveiled the title and release date of her much-anticipated podcast.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex has finally unveiled the exciting details of her upcoming venture.

In a post’s caption, Meghan wrote, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”

Related: Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet

She continued, “I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.”

“They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever,” the Suits alum mentioned.


Meghan also added, “It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)”

Wrapping up her post, the Duchess excitedly announced the release date of the first episode, stating, "The first episode drops on April 8th!"

Notably, her upcoming venture came after Meghan Markle made the rounds with her eight-episode Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4.

Related: Prince Harry urged to maintain space from Meghan after her show release

Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot
Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival
Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival