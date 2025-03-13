Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast

Meghan Markle has officially unveiled the title and release date of her much-anticipated podcast.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex has finally unveiled the exciting details of her upcoming venture.
In a post’s caption, Meghan wrote, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”
She continued, “I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.”
“They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever,” the Suits alum mentioned.
Meghan also added, “It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)”
Wrapping up her post, the Duchess excitedly announced the release date of the first episode, stating, "The first episode drops on April 8th!"
Notably, her upcoming venture came after Meghan Markle made the rounds with her eight-episode Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4.
