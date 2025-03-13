Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement

King Charles has shared an exciting update on key Royal member after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement.
Shortly after Prince Harry's wife shared the title and release date of her highly anticipated podcast, Royal Family honoured Duchess Sophie.
Alongside a slew of photos from The Duchess of Edinburgh's engagements in New York City, US, Royal Family shared the details of her projects supporting women empowerment.
"This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh was in New York to attend the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women. @UKUN," Palace statement read.
It continued, "The Duchess attended the meeting - the largest globally on gender equality - as Global Ambassador of @IAPB and a Champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda."
"In a keynote address at a UN Friends of Vision group meeting, Her Royal Highness highlighted the important connection between eye health and gender equality," it added.
Just few minutes before this update from Palace, Meghan Markle shared the title of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, along with the release date.
" I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!," the Duchess wrote in her post.
She continued, "I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses."
"They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?, Meghan added.
As per Meghan's statement, the first episode of the podcast will air on April 8, 2025.
