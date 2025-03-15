Entertainment

'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot

AppleTV+ mega hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso' is gearing to return for the fourth instalment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025

Ted Lasso is set to return to the pitch with a fourth season!

The streaming platform AppleTV+ has announced on Friday, March 15, that the Emmy-winning comedy series is returning for a much-anticipated season 4.

As reported by Deadline, Jason Sudeikis, who plays a titular character, as well as an executive producer is reprising his beloved role of a football coach, along with Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie).

Additionally, Juno Temple, who played Keeley in the first three seasons, is in negotiation to rejoin the original cast. 

The We're the Millers actor also confirmed the news as he made a guest appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights.

After being ask about the possibility of season 4, Jason noted, "Ted's coaching a women's team, so there, that's it."

The confirmation came almost two years after the Season 3 finale of the comedy series was aired at the streaming service.

Ted Lasso follows the story of an American college football coach who moved to UK to coach AFC Richmond, who have been dealing with a disastrous season.

The 13-time-Emmy-winner was created by Jason, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, who also plays AFC Richmond's assistance Coach Beard.

Notably, the production of the 2023's most-watched streaming original series is set to start in July after the casting of new characters wraps up. 

