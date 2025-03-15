Princess Anne reunites with ex-boyfriend at Cheltenham Festival

Princess Anne made glamorous appearance at the final day of the Cheltenham Festival on March 14, alongside daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.
The Princess Royal looked regal in a dark military-style coat as she styled her grey-tinged hair in her signature bouffant.
However, the highlight of the event was someone else as Princess Anne was spotted chatting with a familiar face - Andrew Parker Bowles, her ex-boyfriend and Queen Camilla's ex-husband.
The Princess Royal, known for her equestrian skills, was seen in the royal box, watching the races with Mr. Parker Bowles, who she briefly dated in the past.
In 1970, King Charles’ sister and the British Army officer started dating each other, however, their romance was short-lived.
Mr. Parker Bowles later married Camilla Shand, King Charles’ now wife, in 1973. The estranged couple welcomed two children, Tom and Laura, before parting ways in 1995.
Since then, Princess Anne and Mr. Parker Bowles have maintained a close friendship and have been photographed together at various racing events.
Notably, Andrew Parker Bowles is also a godfather to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.
