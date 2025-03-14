Royal

Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role

The Princess Royal takes over a new role which was previously held by her late father Prince Philip

  March 14, 2025
Princess Anne has marked first visit to the Royal Navy Sailing Association after embracing a new role.

On Friday, March 14, The Princess Royal visited RNSA, which was founded in 1935, as its newly appointed Admiral. She acknowledged the contribution of the charity among 5000-strong community in her outing.

Anne succeeded her father Prince Philip’s role instead of King Charles.

The Royal Family posted details about her outing and shared exclusive photos.

“Marking its 90th anniversary, The Princess Royal has made her first visit to the Royal Navy Sailing Association (RNSA), as its newly appointed Admiral. The position was previously held by HRH’s father, The late Duke of Edinburgh, and grandfather, George VI,” caption of the post read.

The statement further read, “The RNSA was founded in 1935 with the mission of encouraging the sport of sailing in the Royal Navy.”

During the outing, Anne met the charity’s trustees, key personalities and supporters.

She concluded the royal engagement by presenting the Life Flag Officer’s Burgee to the Royal Navy Sailing Association’s Manager, Wayne Shirley, in recognition of his longstanding support to the RNSA. 

