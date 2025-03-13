Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall’s secret passion has been revealed by Mike Tindall at Cheltenham Festival.
The Princess Royal arrived at the third day of the event alongside her daughter.
She joined the royal couple at the Gloucestershire racecourse, where Zara has a role as a director.
During a chat with Sporting Life, Mike got candid about his wife and mother-in-law’s secret passion for sport.
He said, "[Zara] loves it - she loves horses in general, but from the racing side of things it's always been a massive part of her life. The Princess Royal is also a die-hard horse racing fan.",
Mike added, "I think it's great for the profile of the sport to have her in it, and she loves her role at Cheltenham now. She's hosting people every day and she loves it."
The Princess Royal, 74, who is a former equestrian, looked elegant in a red double-breasted jacket and a black furry hat.
Anne is renowned for her love of horses. She was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics in 1976.
Many other royals had also attended the Cheltenham Festival including Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
