Royal

Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall look glamorous at Cheltenham Festival with Princess Anne

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall’s surprising passion: Mike Tindall speaks out
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall’s surprising passion: Mike Tindall speaks out

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall’s secret passion has been revealed by Mike Tindall at Cheltenham Festival.

The Princess Royal arrived at the third day of the event alongside her daughter.

She joined the royal couple at the Gloucestershire racecourse, where Zara has a role as a director.

During a chat with Sporting Life, Mike got candid about his wife and mother-in-law’s secret passion for sport.

He said, "[Zara] loves it - she loves horses in general, but from the racing side of things it's always been a massive part of her life. The Princess Royal is also a die-hard horse racing fan.",

Mike added, "I think it's great for the profile of the sport to have her in it, and she loves her role at Cheltenham now. She's hosting people every day and she loves it."

Related: Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack

The Princess Royal, 74, who is a former equestrian, looked elegant in a red double-breasted jacket and a black furry hat.

Anne is renowned for her love of horses. She was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics in 1976.

Many other royals had also attended the Cheltenham Festival including Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Related: Princess Anne celebrates special milestone after key appearance with King Charles

Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot
Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival
Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival